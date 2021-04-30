Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Changes To Board Of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FCO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 29, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of two Directors under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

As of the record date, March 5, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 8,736,312 shares of common stock. 69.32% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained William J. Potter 5,823,925 141,527 90,449

To approve the continuation of Term for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 5,837,201 129,272 89,429 Neville J. Miles 5,828,014 141,972 85,916

Also effective at the shareholder meeting on April 29, 2021, Peter D. Sacks retired from the Fund pursuant to the Fund's retirement policy. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Sacks and acknowledge the invaluable contributions he has made to the Fund during his tenure and wish him the best of success in all his future endeavours.

In light of the foregoing, the Board has approved the appointment of Ms. Radhika Ajmera as a Class III Director. Directors whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Neville Miles, Moritz Sell, Radhika Ajmera, P. Gerald Malone, William Potter and Martin Gilbert. Effective upon the retirement of Mr. Sacks, the Board appointed Mr. Sell, an Independent Director, to serve in the role of Audit and Valuation Committee Chair.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenfco.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-income-fund-inc-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-changes-to-board-of-directors-301280853.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.