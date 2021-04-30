Logo
Sabesp - Notice To Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Own Capital

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SO PAULO, April 29, 2021

SO PAULO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Bsido do Estado de So Paulo Sabesp ("Companhia" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its Shareholders that were approved at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' l Meeting held today the payment of interest on own capital related to the period from January to December 2020, to the Shareholders registered as such on April 29, 2021.

I AMOUNT, DATE AND CREDIT AND PAYMENT TERMS

The interest on own capital, totaling two hundred and seventy-one million, nine hundred and sixty-eight thousand, five hundred and seventy-six reais and eighty-eight cents (R$ 271,968,576.88) corresponding to R$ 0.3979 per common share, will be paid on June 28, 2021.

II WITHHOLDING INCOME TAX

Income tax shall be withheld from the amount of interest on own capital declared to shareholders, pursuant to the laws in force, except for the immune or exempt shareholders proving such condition until May 07, 2021, and corresponding documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters located at Rua Costa Carvalho, 300 Sala 265 So Paulo SP CEP 05429-900, in attention to the Superintendncia de Captao de Recursos e Relaes com Investidores.

Referring to the entities of Supplementary Private Pension, Insurance Companies and Fapi, such proof shall occur by means of Declaration, a model of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website , in the item Investor Services on the website https://ri.sabesp.com.br.

III ATTRIBUTION TO DIVIDENDS

The aforementioned interest on own capital will be computed in the calculation of the mandatory minimum dividends, as provided for in the caput of Article 49 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to article 9, paragraph 7, of Law 9,249/95.

IV INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CREDIT AND PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON OWN CAPITAL

The shareholders will have their credits available on the initial date of payment of such right, as set forth in above item I, in accordance with their checking account and domicile provided to Bradesco S.A.

To shareholders whose registry information does neither include their Individual/Corporate Taxpayer's Identification Number (CPF/CNPJ) nor completion of banking instructions (bank, branch and account number), the interest will be credited, pursuant to item I above, as of the third business day counted from the date of registry update in Bradesco S.A.'s electronic files. This update may be carried out at any of its branches.

V RECORD DATE

The shares will trade ex-interest as of April 30, 2021.

Further information may be obtained at any of Bradesco S.A.'s branches during banking hours.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--notice-to-shareholders---payment-of-interest-on-own-capital-301280848.html

SOURCE Sabesp

