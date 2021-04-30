Logo
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Changes To Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: IAF) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 29, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of three Directors under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

As of the record date, March 5, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 23,304,091 shares of common stock. 75.97% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

William J. Potter

16,454,776

1,025,506

223,961

To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Neville J. Miles

16,484,019

994,578

225,646

Moritz Sell

16,486,643

981,200

236,400

P. Gerald Malone

16,462,936

1,017,731

223,576

Also effective at the shareholder meeting on April 29, 2021, Peter D. Sacks retired from the Fund pursuant to the Fund's retirement policy, and Martin J. Gilbert's term expired. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Sacks and Mr. Gilbert and acknowledge the invaluable contributions they have made to the Fund during their tenure and wish them the best of success in all their future endeavours.

In light of the foregoing, the Board has approved a reduction in the size of the Board from six to five directors and appointed Ms. Radhika Ajmera as a Class II Director. Directors whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Neville Miles, Moritz Sell, Radhika Ajmera, P. Gerald Malone and William Potter. Effective upon the retirement of Mr. Sacks, the Board appointed Mr. Sell, an Independent Director, to serve in the role of Audit and Valuation Committee Chair.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected].

aberdeeniaf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-australia-equity-fund-inc-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-changes-to-board-of-directors-301280849.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc.

