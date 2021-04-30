Logo
Baidu Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Author's Avatar
GF Value
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The stock of Baidu (NAS:BIDU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $212.29 per share and the market cap of $73.8 billion, Baidu stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Baidu is shown in the chart below.

Baidu GF Value Chart

Because Baidu is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 11.93% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Baidu has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.96, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Baidu's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Baidu over the past years:

debt and cash

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Baidu has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.7 billion and earnings of $9.602 a share. Its operating margin is 13.52%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Baidu is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Baidu over the past years:

Revnue and Net Income

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Baidu is 9.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Baidu's return on invested capital is 7.20, and its cost of capital is 9.25. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Baidu is shown below:

ROIC vs WACC

In conclusion, the stock of Baidu (NAS:BIDU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Baidu stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

