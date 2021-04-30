Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, TechnipFMC PLC, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: PG, VGLT, FTI, JBT, CLX, PB, ABBV, TDOC, ROKU, DIS, WFC, VV, GPRK,
- Added Positions: IVE, IVW, MBB, IEUR, SHY, IEI, HYG, FLOT, IPAC, IEF, AAPL, HYD, SUB, MUB, IWF, T, AMZN, BRK.B, RSP, RPV, MSFT, MU, PFF, COST, MMM, CMBS, IXUS, EPD, IDXX, PNC, SO, UNP, LLNW,
- Reduced Positions: IJJ, IVV, IJH, IJR, IWM, RDS.A, EEM, AMD, SPY, XOM, NVDA, IWB, CVX, TSLA, GOVT, IEFA, FB, TYL, BP, HD, IWR, IWV,
- Sold Out: BND, VTI, GLD, DXCM, SBUX, TSM, SPGI, CELH, BPTH,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,533,167 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 656,709 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 815,949 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 563,801 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 334,626 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.88 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $131.37. The stock is now traded at around $146.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $170.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 45.92%. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.36%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $612.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 6,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.18%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 1,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $426.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
