Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, TechnipFMC PLC, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, TechnipFMC PLC, Apple Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/willis+johnson+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,533,167 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 656,709 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 815,949 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 563,801 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 334,626 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.88 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $131.37. The stock is now traded at around $146.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $170.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 45.92%. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.36%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $612.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 6,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.18%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 1,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $426.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. still held 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider