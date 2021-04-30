New Potomac Partners, LLC Buys Viatris Inc, Oracle Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Lam Research Corp, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: VTRS, CRL,

Investment company New Potomac Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Oracle Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Lam Research Corp, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Potomac Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, New Potomac Partners, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 534,700 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,363 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,499 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,040 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 43,325 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 128,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $333.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.