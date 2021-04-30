Logo
Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys Deere, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Old National Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cozad Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sells Conagra Brands Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Old National Bancorp, Southern Co, Flowers Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cozad Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cozad Asset Management Inc owns 339 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cozad+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,623 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,513 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,184 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  4. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 34,335 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,261 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 90,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 64,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 143,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 196.57%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 18,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 149.05%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 394.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $392.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

