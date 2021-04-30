The stock of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment (TSE:3463, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 85100 per share and the market cap of 21.7 billion, Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment stock might be a value trap is because Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment has an Altman Z-score of 0.67, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.20, which is better than 79% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment is poor. This is the debt and cash of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of 4.5 billion and earnings of 9025.528 a share. Its operating margin of 59.94% better than 69% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment is 11.1%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.9%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment's return on invested capital is 4.59, and its cost of capital is 4.26. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment is shown below:

In closing, Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment (TSE:3463, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

