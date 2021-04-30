BRI Microfinance Outlook Spurs Positive Growth in Indonesian Microfinance and SME Sectors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BRI Microfinance Outlook Spurs Positive Growth in Indonesian Microfinance and SME Sectors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by Indonesia's largest MSMEs bank, Bank BRI (IDX: BBRI), BRI Research Institute announces its commitment to support microfinance institutions at the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2021 event on April 28, 2021. Entitled "Adapting Through Innovation & Synergy," the event was attended by Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki; Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Wimboh Santoso; State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Deputy Ministers, Pahala N. Mansury and Kartika Wirjoatmodjo; as well as BRI President Director, Sunarso.

(Left to Right) President Director Bank BRI, Sunarso & Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki

With the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2021, BRI aims to succeed the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) amid economic uncertainty. BRI's support for MSMEs will remain high, especially as the MSMEs' role has caused a significant impact on the national economy.

According to a data by the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, in 2018, there was a total of around 62 million micro-entrepreneurs in Indonesia. The figure includes 757,000 small businesses, 58,600 medium enterprises, and 5,500 corporations. Therefore, MSMEs' contribution to Indonesian gross domestic product (GDP) has reached over 62 percent, or equivalent to IDR 8,000 trillion.

"With the close relations and collaborations with stakeholders at the regional, national, and global level, this year, BRI aims to advance the microfinance sector and empower Indonesian MSMEs in a synergistic ecosystem. We are looking for abundant support and collaboration to enrich our insights for the MSMEs' continued development. Hence, we will not stay in a stagnant situation yet be able to develop and find new sources of growth from the levels below," said Sunarso.

On the same occasion, Pahala N. Mansury revealed that the Indonesia's economic will continue to improve in the second quarter of 2021. "This can be seen from the increased demand of household electricity supply in Indonesia, which needs to be maintained and utilized as possible," said Pahala.

Pahala added that in 2021, the SOE Ministry will focus on providing support for fulfilling infrastructure needs, funding, and market access for the MSMEs' development and recovery. The support will be undertaken through policies and corporate actions, as well as integration between existing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make them more efficient for the advancement of MSMEs.

"We are trying to build digital platforms and digital services for MSMEs. In terms of funding or financing, one of our Ultra Micro (UMi)-related initiatives includes consolidating SOEs to support the ultra-micro ecosystem. Indeed, the number of ultra-micro businesses currently still require funds. We hope that the consolidation of SOEs can support the UMi ecosystem, while empowering and increasing our capabilities. We also aim to widen our financial products to saving and insurance. With this strategy, anytime ultra-micro businesses aim to move up to the next step, we can achieve that," added Pahala.

Wimboh Santoso affirmed that stakeholders must implement new approach for MSMEs as financing is not enough. "They need guidance, sales channels, and a complete ecosystem to ensure more quality and productivity of MSMEs," he said.

Government support is also crucial to strive the success of MSMEs. Teten Masduki added, "Currently, the government is trying to create new entrepreneurs, both existing and pioneering. We set the target of around 4% in 2024. With a support of a financing ecosystem, an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and focusing on MSMEs that accompany them, including those in incubation, we are optimistic to achieve it," said Teten.

Through BRI Microfinance Outlook 2021, BRI has led its role in MSMEs.

During the event, Teten also prided BRI as the champion of MSMEs. "The event is indeed really good. It is not surprising that BRI receives a lot of international praises as a prominent bank.

The event, which was held in a hybrid webinar format, presented a total of two sessions with the sub-themes of Empowering Sustainable Microfinance & Its Ecosystem, and Boosting Innovation for Synergy in Microfinance. Presenting in the first session were BRI Micro-Business Director, Supari; Harvard Kennedy School adjunct lecturer, Jay Rosengard; University of Indonesia sociologist, Imam Prasojo; McKinsey and Company representative, Prateek Bhargava; and OJK senior executive analyst, Roberto Akyuwen.

Meanwhile, the second session was delivered by the University of Indonesia chancellor, Prof. Ari Kuncoro; Cornell University representative, Prof. Iwan Jaya Azis; Kulon Progo Regent, H. Sutedjo; Secretary General of the Indonesian Fintech Lending Association and CEO of Dompet, Sunu Widyatmoko; and Chief Economist of BRI and Director of the BRI Research Institute, Dr. Anton Hendranata.

In addition to the webinar sessions, the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2021 also presented the BRI Micro & SME Index (BMSI) Q1-2021. The event also unveiled LinkUMKM, a digital empowerment platform developed by BRI Bank for Indonesian MSMEs, as well as the Professional Certification Institute (LSP). It is hoped that the emergence of these new products and institutions can increase the capacity of all policymakers to optimally empower MSMEs and create more scale-up business actors.

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-microfinance-outlook-spurs-positive-growth-in-indonesian-microfinance-and-sme-sectors-301280862.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)