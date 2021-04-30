The stock of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $234.18 per share and the market cap of $635.2 billion, Alibaba Group Holding stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Alibaba Group Holding is shown in the chart below.

Because Alibaba Group Holding is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 45% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 32.42% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Alibaba Group Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.93, which is better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Alibaba Group Holding is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alibaba Group Holding is fair. This is the debt and cash of Alibaba Group Holding over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Alibaba Group Holding has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.566 a share. Its operating margin is 16.45%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Alibaba Group Holding is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alibaba Group Holding over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Alibaba Group Holding is 45%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 38.1%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Alibaba Group Holding's return on invested capital is 9.22, and its cost of capital is 6.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alibaba Group Holding is shown below:

In closing, Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Alibaba Group Holding stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

