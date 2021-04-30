Viavi Solutions Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Viavi Solutions (NAS:VIAV, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.02 per share and the market cap of $3.9 billion, Viavi Solutions stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Viavi Solutions is shown in the chart below.

Because Viavi Solutions is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 12.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Viavi Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.97, which is in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Viavi Solutions at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Viavi Solutions is poor. This is the debt and cash of Viavi Solutions over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Viavi Solutions has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $0.13 a share. Its operating margin is 11.71%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Viavi Solutions is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Viavi Solutions over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Viavi Solutions is 12.3%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -5.6%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Viavi Solutions's ROIC is 3.62 while its WACC came in at 5.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Viavi Solutions is shown below:

In summary, Viavi Solutions (NAS:VIAV, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Viavi Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

