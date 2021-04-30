Borr Drilling Limited files its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and releases its Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance report for 2020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Borr Drilling Limited files its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and releases its Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance report for 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: BORR) today files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"). Simultaneously, the Company also releases its 2020 Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report. The reports are attached to this release.

Between the release of its unaudited financial statements on February 26, 2021 and the filing of the 2020 Annual Report, the Company has recorded a reduction of $12.4 million in its income from investments in its 49%-owned Mexican joint venture business accounted for under the equity method. The reduction is due to the recognition of a non-cash deferred tax expense and is not expected to affect the recoverability of the investments nor its ability to generate future profits or repay outstanding balances with the Company or other suppliers. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 following the adjustment was $317.6 million.

The Company's 2020 Annual Report can be downloaded from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) from 6:00am EDT on April 30, 2021, and is also available on the Company's website (www.borrdrilling.com). Hard copies of the Company's 2020 Annual Report can be ordered, free of charge, upon request by writing to us at:

Borr Drilling Limited
S.E. Pearman Building, 2nd Fl,
9 Par-la-Ville Road,
Hamilton HM11,
Bermuda

Or by email to: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +47 22 48 30 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited-files-its-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-and-releases-its-sustainability-repo,c3337393

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited-files-its-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-and-releases-its-sustainability-report-and-corporate-governance-report-for-2020-301280946.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)