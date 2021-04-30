AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, General Electric Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: ADI, AMZN, VGT, GS, PXD, NOBL, O,
- Added Positions: UNP, MRVL, OSK, CRM, MSFT, TXN, ZTS, CB, V, LIN, LLY, AMD, MU, HD, ADBE, ABBV, HON, GPN, SJM, SPY, VZ, RSG, COP,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, XOM, QCOM, WFC, C, BA, D, KHC, CVX, FISV, JPM, AMAT, NDAQ, CSCO, LOW, MCD, SWKS, T, EMR, AAPL, IWF, IWM,
- Sold Out: GE, BAC, BMY, BKR, IJR,
For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 39,467 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.35%
- Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 72,743 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.33%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 79,062 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,432 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,943 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.58%
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 26,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $352.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $159.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 17,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 345.35%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 39,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 383.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 145,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $128.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 72,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 35,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 33,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Reduced: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 87.61%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.63%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 77,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.28%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 32,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.66%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 52,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 84.16%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 20,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 91.38%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 4,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.85%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 23,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. Also check out:
1. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC keeps buying