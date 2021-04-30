AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, General Electric Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: ADI, AMZN, VGT, GS, PXD, NOBL, O,

Investment company AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, General Electric Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. As of 2021Q1, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 39,467 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.35% Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 72,743 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.33% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 79,062 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,432 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,943 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.58%

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 26,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $352.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $159.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 17,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 345.35%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 39,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 383.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 145,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $128.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 72,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 35,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 33,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 87.61%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.63%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 77,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.28%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 32,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.66%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 52,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 84.16%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 20,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 91.38%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 4,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.85%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC still held 23,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.