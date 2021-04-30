"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 60 Million Downloads Worldwide!

TOKYO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, has reached a total of 60 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Friday, April 30, the 60 Million Downloads Celebration will kick off in-game in commemoration of this milestone. As huge thank you to the community for supporting the game, the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy. The limited Event: Movie Pieces D/F/H will also begin and players will have the chance to get new characters in the Movie Summons: Jet Black!

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray!

Furthermore, May 1 there will be a social media campaign where fans will have a chance to win original Brave Souls swag!

We are looking for play guide videos to celebrate over 60 million downloads of Brave Souls! This month Nnoitora is joining Epic Raids and we want to see how you beat him! Just post your video of how you beat him and post it in the specified place with the hashtag #EpicRaidNnoitora. 15 people who post a video on the official Discord, Facebook, or post with the hashtag and mention us on Twitter ( @bleachbrs_en ) or Instagram ( @bleachbravesouls_official ) will be selected! Check out the official Brave Souls social media pages for more information.



Campaign Period

Saturday, May 1 to Friday, May 14 at 3:59 pm JST (UTC+9)

Prizes

Prize A (5 people)

Brave Souls Original Folding Fan

Mobile Battery (4th Anniversary Ichigo ver.)

Smartphone Stand 2 varieties

Prize B (5 people)

Brave Souls Original Folding Fan

Mobile Battery (Ulquiorra ver.)

Prize C (5 people)

Brave Souls Original Folding Fan

Mobile Battery (Ichigo ver.)

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Smartphone Support: Android 4.1+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices.

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required)

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Bleachbravesouls

Copyright: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

KLabGames

Download here!

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-60-million-downloads-worldwide-301280920.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.