F-35 Best and Final Offer Submitted to Finnish Government

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The 5th Generation F-35 provides unmatched capabilities, security of supply and industrial opportunities for Finland

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The U.S. government and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) submitted an F-35 best and final offer (BAFO) on April 29, 2021, to the Finnish government in support of its competition to replace its current fighter fleet.

Lockheed Martin Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Com)

The 5th Generation F-35 provides unmatched capabilities, security of supply and industrial opportunities for Finland.

The F-35 offering is a total package that includes F-35A aircraft and a sustainment solution tailored to meet Finnish security of supply requirements to support all operational needs if in a closed border scenario. The BAFO also includes many first-of-a-kind opportunities for Finnish industry to work directly on F-35 production and sustainment.

"The F-35 will provide Finnish industries high technology job opportunities that no other competitor can offer," said Bridget Lauderdale, F-35 Program vice president and general manager. "The production work will continue for more than 20 years, and the F-35 sustainment work will continue into the 2050s. Not only will Finland support its own F-35s, but it will directly support the global fleet of F-35s through the production of major components."

Through indirect industrial participation projects outside of F-35 production, Lockheed Martin will also build partnerships with Finnish companies and academic institutions that offer opportunities focused on developing and advancing security collaborations.

With stealth technology, supersonic speed, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and increased range, the F-35 is the most advanced, survivable and connected aircraft in the world. It is also the most affordable solution for the Finnish Air Force's future fighter fleet as the only 5th Generation fighter at the cost of 4th Generation aircraft.

To date, the F-35 has been selected by 13 nations and operates from 27 bases worldwide, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil. More than 630 F-35s are in service today, with more than 1,300 pilots and 10,380 maintainers trained on the aircraft.

For additional information, visit www.f35.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f-35-best-and-final-offer-submitted-to-finnish-government-301280909.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

