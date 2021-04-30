The stock of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $108.37 per share and the market cap of $45.9 billion, IHS Markit stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for IHS Markit is shown in the chart below.

Because IHS Markit is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.80% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. IHS Markit has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of IHS Markit at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of IHS Markit is fair. This is the debt and cash of IHS Markit over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. IHS Markit has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.3 billion and earnings of $1.34 a share. Its operating margin of 23.76% better than 92% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks IHS Markit's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of IHS Markit over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. IHS Markit's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 67% of the companies in Business Services industry. IHS Markit's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.3%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, IHS Markit's return on invested capital is 5.87, and its cost of capital is 6.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of IHS Markit is shown below:

In summary, IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about IHS Markit stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

