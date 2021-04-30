Addvantage Technologies Group Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Addvantage Technologies Group (NAS:AEY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.03 per share and the market cap of $25.1 million, Addvantage Technologies Group stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Addvantage Technologies Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Addvantage Technologies Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 21% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Addvantage Technologies Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.49, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Addvantage Technologies Group is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Addvantage Technologies Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Addvantage Technologies Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Addvantage Technologies Group has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $49 million and loss of $1.658 a share. Its operating margin of -19.28% worse than 88% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Addvantage Technologies Group's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Addvantage Technologies Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Addvantage Technologies Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 90% of the companies in Hardware industry. Addvantage Technologies Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -116%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Addvantage Technologies Group's return on invested capital is -37.54, and its cost of capital is 3.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Addvantage Technologies Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Addvantage Technologies Group (NAS:AEY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Addvantage Technologies Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

