McDonald's Posts 1st-Quarter Earnings and Revenue Beat

McDonald's Corp. ( MCD, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on April 29.

The fast-food chain's revenue surpassed Wall Street's expectations and returned to pre-pandemic levels on the success of advertising and promotions. Earnings also beat estimates.

The key numbers

The international hamburger chain registered adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, up 30.6% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue stood at $5.12 billion, which reflected a growth of 9% as compared to last year. Analysts had forecasted earnings of $1.81 per share on $5.03 billion in revenue.

Global comparable store sales increased 7.5% in the reported quarter due to strong recovery in the international operated markets. Moreover, the metric improved month-to-month throughout the quarter.

In a statement, CEO Chris Kempczinski commented on the company's performance:

"Our first quarter 2021 global comparable sales and revenues surpassed first quarter 2019 levels, even as resurgences and operating restrictions persist in many parts of the world. Our teams around the world are focused on executing our Accelerating the Arches strategy at the highest level - we're maximizing our marketing in a culturally relevant way, committed to the great tasting customer favorites on our core menu and doubling-down on digital, delivery and drive thru to create a faster and easier customer experience."

Segment results

In the U.S., same-store sales surged 13.6% in the first quarter and improved sequentially, positively impacted by a robust average check growth from larger group orders and strong dinner demand. While the guest count was down as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the average check was strong, especially at breakfast. Even though almost all the U.S. restaurants are open, they are being run at reduced capacity.

Comps in the international operated division (including France, Spain, Italy and the U.K.) improved a meagre 0.6% as sales were hampered by restaurant closures and limited operations. Comps improved sequentially throughout the quarter in all the markets. France and Germany recorded negative comparable sales. Australia, Canada and the U.K. remained a bright spot, reporting positive comps growth thanks to robust drive-thru performance.

In the international developed licenced segment, comps surged 6.4% primarily due to strong growth in China and Japan. Comps also increased sequentially throughout the quarter.

Restaurants updates and guidance

McDonald's had shut down approximately 200 U.S. restaurants in 2020, of which more than half were the underperforming locations inside Walmart (WMT) stores. The global foodservice retailer opened 300 net new U.S. restaurants in 2020.

McDonald's did not provide 2021 guidance, citing the global uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The company did say it is projecting systemwide sales growth to be in the low double digits to the mid-teens range.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

