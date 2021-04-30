Logo
Why Value Investing Will Always Be in Fashion

Many investors may unknowingly use a value investing strategy

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Value investing has a long history as a successful means of generating market-beating returns over the long run. Investors such as Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B)

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) have used value investing strategies, with many other investors following their lead.

In my view, value investing is frequently misunderstood by investors. Often, it is viewed as a strategy that aims to purchase cheap stocks or companies that are struggling in some way. However, the reality is that value investors seek to buy a company for less than they think it is worth. As such, a large number of investors are likely following a value investing strategy without necessarily being aware of it.

This viewpoint was neatly summarized by

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) at the Daily Journal (DJCO, Financial) annual meeting in February this year:

"Value Investing will never go out of style. Because value investingthe way I conceive itis always wanting to get more value than you pay for when you buy a stock. That approach will never go out of style. Some people think that value investing is you chase companies that have a lot of cash and they're in a lousy business or something. I don't define that as value investing. I think all good investing is value investing. It's just that some people look for values in strong companies and some look for values in weak companies. Every value investor tries to get more value than he pays for."

Value investing methodologies

Of course, there are an infinite number of ways to value a company and determine whether it is worth buying at a specific point in time. For example, some investors may rely heavily on forecasts to judge whether a company's share price fully reflects the value of its discounted future cash flows. Meanwhile, other investors may focus on historic price multiples such as the price-earnings ratio or price-book ratio to determine whether a stock trades for less than it is worth.

However, their investing process is likely to be remarkably similar to those of their peers. They firstly seek to place a value on a specific stock using their own particular methodology. They then decide if it should be purchased based on the difference between its share price and intrinsic value. Some investors may demand a wider discount to a company's intrinsic value to warrant purchase than others. But the idea of buying a stock for less than an investor thinks it is worth is a central strategy for a large number of investors. In my view, this makes them value investors even if they are unaware of it.

Sticking with a strategy

One of the potential effects of the current bull market could be that investors accept a narrower discount between a company's intrinsic value and its market value. Rising stock prices can mean investors become overconfident in the outlook for the stock market and are willing to pay prices closer to intrinsic value on the basis that recent upward trends will continue.

Likewise, improving market sentiment may mean investors are less conservative in their estimates of intrinsic value. This may mean they overpay for stocks, which limits their potential returns. As such, maintaining a disciplined value investing strategy may be crucial in current market conditions.

In the long run, buying an asset for less than you think it is worth is likely to remain a central tenet of investing. It is logical and is likely to remain a core principle for many investors. As a result, I think that value investing will remain in fashion through bull markets and bear markets alike.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

