TAAT™ Receives CAD $149,000 Purchase Order from London-Based Wholesaler for Distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the Company or TAAT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Green Global Earth Ltd. (GGE) to be the exclusive distributor of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol in the United Kingdom and Ireland, who placed a 100,000 purchase order for an initial supply of TAAT. Under the terms of the purchase order, TAAT is to ship the full quantity to GGEs preferred port in the United Kingdom on free on board (FOB) terms. Through the distribution relationship between the Company and GGE, TAAT will be commercialized in both the United Kingdom and Ireland through GGEs existing wholesale network as an alternative to existing combustible tobacco products for smokers aged 21+. Distribution of TAAT in the United Kingdom and Ireland would complement the Companys current retail distribution in Ohio and its existing e-commerce making TAAT available for purchase by the majority of smokers aged 21+ across the United States.



The price point of TAAT compared to traditional tobacco cigarettes in the United Kingdom and Ireland could represent a competitive advantage in these markets. Based on 2018 data from the World Health Organization, the prices of the most sold brand of cigarettes (standardized to a pack of 20) in international dollars (purchasing power parity adjusted) were $13.581 and $14.952 in the United Kingdom and Ireland (respectively), compared to $6.863 in the United States. With a 14.1% tobacco use incidence rate4 among the United Kingdoms legal-aged population and an incidence rate of approximately 20% among adults in Ireland5, the Company believes there is ample opportunity for TAAT to establish a position in these markets.

At the outset, TAAT will ship domestically manufactured inventory from the United States to fulfill the current purchase order from GGE, as well as any potential future orders from GGE to the United Kingdom or Ireland in the near term. At a later date, GGE may avail its supply of raw materials and undertake manufacturing of TAAT on the Companys behalf in markets in which GGE would operate under a licensed production and distribution agreement.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, Expansion launches in the CPG category need to be conducted passively, so as to ensure the product is optimally positioned in its new markets. Although we believe TAAT is generally relevant to those out of the more than one billion tobacco users worldwide who aspire to leave nicotine behind, entering a new region is a complex task based on the nuances of each market in economic and competitive terms, as well as the general attitudes towards alternatives to products such as tobacco cigarettes. We are pleased to have an accomplished and well-connected wholesaler such as GGE on our side, and it is an exciting development for us to have received our first purchase order for overseas shipment as we seek to commercialize TAAT internationally for the first time.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT's base material is Beyond Tobacco, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

