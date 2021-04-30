The stock of Lawson Products (NAS:LAWS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $53.39 per share and the market cap of $484.1 million, Lawson Products stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Lawson Products is shown in the chart below.

Because Lawson Products is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 4% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Lawson Products has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.76, which is better than 69% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. The overall financial strength of Lawson Products is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lawson Products is strong. This is the debt and cash of Lawson Products over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Lawson Products has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $351.6 million and earnings of $1.62 a share. Its operating margin is 5.84%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. Overall, the profitability of Lawson Products is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lawson Products over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Lawson Products's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. Lawson Products's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.3%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lawson Products's ROIC was 9.22, while its WACC came in at 8.28. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lawson Products is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Lawson Products (NAS:LAWS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. To learn more about Lawson Products stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

