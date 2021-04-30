Logo
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / (

LSE:FERG, Financial)(NYSE:FERG, Financial)

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group Share Option Plan 2010

Period of return:

From:

November 1, 2020

To:

April 30, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

140,812 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

140,812 ordinary 10p shares

The Ferguson Group Share Option Plan 2010 has now expired. No further shares may be issued under the block listing and no further block listing returns will be made in respect of this expired scheme, therefore, the block listing is hereby cancelled. In accordance with LR3.5.6R, a final blocklisting return in respect of this block listing is set out above in the prescribed form.

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

Period of return:

From:

November 1, 2020

To:

April 30, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011

Period of return:

From:

November 1, 2020

To:

April 30, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Name of contact:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 118 927 3800

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643465/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-listing-Interim-Review

