Swedish Match AB (publ) share capital and total number of shares as well as implementation of share split

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Swedish Match AB (publ) share capital and total number of shares as well as implementation of share split

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, Swedish Match AB (publ) has cancelled 4,200,000 repurchased treasury shares. As previously communicated, the Annual General Meeting also resolved in favor of a split of the Company's shares whereby each existing share of the Company is divided into ten shares (ratio 10:1).

The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged, since, simultaneous with the resolution to reduce the share capital by means of withdrawal of repurchased treasury shares, it was resolved to increase the share capital by a transfer from non-restricted shareholders' equity to the share capital (bonus issue). Thereby the share capital was restored to its balance prior to the reduction, without the issuing of any new shares.

The total number of shares in the Company, including the treasury shares held by Swedish Match AB (publ), on April 30, 2021 amounts to 158,000,000 shares with the equivalent amount of votes.

The following applies for the share split:

  • May 6, 2021 will be the last day of trading before the share split.
  • May 7, 2021 will be the first day of trading after the share split, with a new ISIN code.
  • Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the share split shall be May 10, 2021.

As from May 7, 2021 the ISIN code for shares of Swedish Match will be SE0015812219.

After the completion of the share split, the number of shares of the Company will amount to 1,580,000,000.

The split of the Company's shares will be handled by Euroclear Sweden AB and the shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the share split.

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173
___________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act and to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on April 30, 2021.

___________

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/swedish-match-ab--publ--share-capital-and-total-number-of-shares-as-well-as-implementation-of-share-,c3337596

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3337596/1410649.pdf

Swedish Match share capital & share split 2021 ENG

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-match-ab-publ-share-capital-and-total-number-of-shares-as-well-as-implementation-of-share-split-301281041.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)