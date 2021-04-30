Logo
Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2021 and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, Alibaba or Alibaba Group) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.



Details of the conference call are as follows:



International: +65 6713 5330


U.S.: +1 347 549 4094


U.K.: +44 203 713 5084


Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307


China Landline: 800 820 2079


China Mobile: 400 820 6895


Conference ID: 8598233 (English)


Conference ID: 6767665 (simultaneous interpretation in Chinese, listen only mode)



A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alibabagroup.com%2Fen%2Fir%2Fearnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).



Please visit Alibaba Groups Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alibabagroup.com%2Fen%2Fir%2Fhome on May 13, 2021 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.



About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Groups mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005193/en/

