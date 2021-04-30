Itaú Corpbanca Announces First Quarter 2021 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITA CORPBANCA (: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (MD&A Report) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link:



About Ita Corpbanca

ITA CORPBANCA (: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Ita Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 39.22% owned by Ita Unibanco, 27.16% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.62% owned by minority shareholders. Ita Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Ita Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The bank is the fifth largest private bank in Chile and as per its mandate is the banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Ita Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with additional operations in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Ita Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Lima. Focused on large and medium sized companies and individuals, Ita Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank becoming the first Chilean bank with banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Ita Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of March 31, 2021, according to the Chilean Financial Market Commission, Ita Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 9.8% market share. As of January 31, 2021, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Ita Corpbanca Colombia was the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and nineth in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.0%.

