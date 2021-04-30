Piedmont Lithium March 2021 Quarterly Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Piedmont Lithium March 2021 Quarterly Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLL) (Piedmont or Company) is pleased to present its March 2021 quarterly report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005102/en/

Piedmont Lithium Carolinas located within the TSB (Graphic: Business Wire)

Piedmont Lithium Carolinas located within the TSB (Graphic: Business Wire)



Highlights during and subsequent to the quarter were:





  • Appointed Mr. David Klanecky as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Klanecky most recently served as Albemarle Corporations Vice President Lithium Operations APAC/EU, with responsibility for hard rock lithium mining and chemical processing activities;





  • Expanded the Companys senior management team through the addition of Ms. Malissa Gordon Community and Government Relations, Mr. Jim Nottingham Senior Project Manager Concentrate Operations, Mr. Pratt Ray Production Manager Chemical Operations, Mr. Brian Risinger Vice President Corporate Communications, and Mr. Bruce Czachor Vice President and General Counsel;





  • Appointed experienced mining company executive, Mr. Todd Hannigan, as Non-Executive Director of the Company;





  • Completed a U.S. public offering of 1.75 million of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares, at an issue price of US$70.00 per ADS, to raise gross proceeds of US$122.5 million (A$159.1 million). J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Canaccord Genuity acted as joint book-runners for the public offering.





  • Increased the Companys total Mineral Resources for its flagship Piedmont Lithium Carolinas operations in the United States by 40% to 39.2 million tonnes at a grade of 1.09% Li2O, with 55% of the Mineral Resource classified in the Indicated category;





  • Commenced a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Companys integrated North Carolina lithium hydroxide operations, incorporating our mine and concentrate operations that will produce spodumene concentrate and our proposed lithium hydroxide chemical plant in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, that will convert spodumene concentrate into battery-grade lithium hydroxide;





  • Entered into agreements to acquire a 19.9% interest in Sayona Mining Limited (Sayona) through shares and convertible notes. Piedmont will also purchase a 25.0% stake in Sayonas 100% owned Quebec subsidiary, Sayona Quebec Inc (Sayona Quebec). Sayona Quebec owns the Authier lithium project, the highly prospective Tansim lithium project, and is pursuing a bid to acquire Quebec-based North American Lithiums assets out of bankruptcy;





  • Piedmont and Sayona Quebec have also entered into a binding spodumene concentratesupply agreement pursuant to which Sayona Quebec will supply to Piedmont the greater of 60,000 t/y or 50% of Sayona Quebecs spodumene concentrate production at market prices on a life-of-mine basis; and





  • Shareholders approved the Companys proposed re-domicile from Australia to the United States via a Scheme of Arrangement on April 29, 2021. The Companys primary listing will now move from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq). Piedmont will retain an ASX listing via Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs).











Keith D. Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont, commented:



This was an eventful quarter, as we positioned Piedmont to be the United States first greenfield lithium project in over 50 years. We announced a meaningful increase to our mineral resources, launched an integrated definitive feasibility study, and raised $122 million through a highly successful US equity placement. We made a strategic investment in Sayona Mining, establishing Piedmont as a multi-asset company with a footprint in the important lithium hub of Quebec, Canada, and we progressed the redomiciling of Piedmont to the United States, aligning the corporate entity with our US assets and management team. Most importantly, we enhanced our management team substantially with the addition of David Klanecky as Chief Operating Officer along with several other notable appointments. Piedmont is at the nexus two important megatrends the electrification / decarbonization of the economy, and the regionalization of supply chains. We are advancing our business with the right assets, in the right location, with the right people, all at the right time.



To view the full ASX Announcement, please click+here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005102/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)