View Smart Glass Selected for use in Walmart's New Home Office Campus

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

View Smart Glass is a key enabler of a healthier, smarter, more sustainable campus

MILPITAS, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (View), the market leader in smart glass, is pleased to announce one of the largest installations of dynamic smart glass on a corporate campus project. Walmart has reached an agreement with View to purchase $26 million of smart glass for use in their new Home Office campus in Bentonville, AR.

View is the market leader in smart windows that use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increase access to natural light and views of the outdoors, minimize heat and glare, and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. View is designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences.

As companies prepare for re-entry in a post-pandemic society, View is providing healthy indoor environments that will be critical to reduce the risk of infectious disease and restore confidence. Property owners and companies are also using View to reimagine the office experience by providing a differentiated amenity that gives employees a reason to look forward to returning to the office, helps attract quality talent, and enhances their sustainability and brand.

View is experiencing tremendous growth as we reinvent the way buildings are built by putting the wellbeing of people first, said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. We are excited to be working with leading companies to improve peoples wellbeing and productivity, while also benefiting the environment. Theres no longer a trade-off between people, planet, and profit.

About View
View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve peoples health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

Contacts:

For Investors:
[email protected]
Samuel Meehan
408-493-1358

For Media:
Treble
Michael Kellner
415-425-4773
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab57b4b6-6ae1-4bdc-8b0b-29a9db807ef2

