Ares Management Corporation Highlights First Quarter U.S. Direct Lending Commitments





Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporations Credit Group (collectively Ares) closed approximately $3.6 billion in commitments across 45 transactions during the first quarter of 2021.









Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the first quarter.









AI Fire / Snow Phipps Group









Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lender and bookrunner for a secured credit facility to support Snow Phipps acquisition of AI Fire. AI Fire is a national provider of fire protection services, providing inspection, maintenance, repair and installation of portable fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers, fire alarms and emergency lighting systems.









Commercial Trailer Leasing









Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support the companys strategic plans. Commercial Trailer Leasing is one of the largest trailer leasing companies in the U.S., specializing in long-term leases for dry freight and refrigerated trailers.









Continental Batteries / H.I.G. Capital









Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support H.I.G. Capitals acquisition of Continental Batteries. Continental is a leading distributor of aftermarket batteries to the electric utility vehicle, automotive, commercial, marine and industrial markets.









ProfitSolv / Lightyear Capital & Greater Sum Ventures









Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support ProfitSolv, an existing portfolio company of Lightyear Capital and Greater Sum Ventures. ProfitSolv provides integrated billing, payments, and software solutions for professionals in the legal, accounting, and other professional services verticals.









Stealth Monitoring / Twin Point Capital









Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support the merger of Stealth Monitoring and EyeWitness Surveillance. The combined company is a leading video surveillance business focused on designing, installing and providing pro-active remote video monitoring solutions and related services.









Veterinary Practice Partners / Pamlico Capital









Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Pamlicos growth plans for Veterinary Practice Partners (VPP). VPP is a leading veterinary practice management company.









WellSky / TPG Capital & Leonard Green & Partners









Ares served as the administrative agent and arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners strategic plans for the company. WellSky is a leading health and community care technology company providing software, analytics, and services that enable intelligent, coordinated care.









Wilshire Associates / CC Capital & Motive Partners









Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support CC Capital and Motive Partners acquisition of Wilshire Associates. Wilshire is a leading global investment technology and advisory company, serving more than 500 institutional and intermediary clients and dedicated to improving outcomes for investors worldwide.









About Ares Management Corporation









Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Managements investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $207 billion of assets under management with more than 1,450 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.





