Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Dates Of Its 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 30, 2021

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that it will release 2021 First Quarter financial results and file its First Quarter 10-Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to discuss its results.

Conference Call:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time:

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Telephone:

(833) 227-5844 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4071 (International)


Conference ID: 2459787


(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston, TrueAir and Brightline personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet countertop appliances and CHI premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-announces-dates-of-its-2021-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301280832.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

