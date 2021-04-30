Logo
Zhihu Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on May 17, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH), a leading operator of an iconic online content community, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. market on May 17, 2021.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time (8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the quaterly results.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-963-976

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Participant code:

7287305

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until May 24 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10155887

About Zhihu Inc.


Zhihu Inc. (

NYSE:ZH, Financial) is a leading operator of an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhihu-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-on-may-17-2021-301281069.html

SOURCE Zhihu Inc.

