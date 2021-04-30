Logo
Holley Appoints Consumer Retail Executive as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



Holley, the largest and fastest growing platform for performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that Dominic Bardos has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned financial executive with extensive public company experience, Mr. Bardos will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Tomlinson.



I am pleased to welcome Dominic Bardos as our CFO, said Tomlinson. Dominic brings over 30 years of global finance and accounting experience across multiple industries, including retail, consumer services, entertainment, and hospitality. He has a proven track record of delivering results and creating value. Dominics public company experience along with his expertise in providing insightful and actionable business analysis and his focus on leading and developing high-performing teams will play a vital role in supporting our success as a public company.



Most recently, Mr. Bardos served as Vice President of Finance for Tractor Supply Company, the largest publicly traded rural lifestyle retailer. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Cambridge Franchise Holdings. Additionally, he held several leadership positions at ServiceMaster including three years as the divisional CFO for Terminix, their largest division. His experience also includes leadership positions in financial planning & analysis, strategic sourcing, supply chain, and customer service operations in large organizations such as Caesars Entertainment, Hilton Hotels, and Harrahs Entertainment.



I am thrilled to be joining Holley at such an exciting time in the companys history and to have the opportunity to further elevate this brand that so many performance car and truck enthusiasts love. Those valuable consumer relationships and Holleys long track record of innovation puts the company on a strong road to achieving growth, and I look forward to helping drive Holley on its journey, said Bardos.



Dominic earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelors degree in Management from the University of Memphis, Fogelman College of Business & Economics.



The appointment comes after Holley recently entered into an agreement to become a public company through a business combination with Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW, EMPW-UN, EMPW-WT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Holleys majority shareholder is Sentinel Capital Partners, L.L.C., one of the nations leading midmarket private equity firms.



About Holley



Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit www.holley.com.



About Empower, Ltd.



Empower is a blank check company formed by MidOcean Partners whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empowers management team is led by Mr. Rubel, its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, and Mr. Clempson, Empowers President. Empower raised $250,000,000 in its initial public offering in October 2020 and is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "EMPW", EMPW-UN and EMPW-WT. For more information, visit www.empowermidocean.com.



About Sentinel Capital Partners



Sentinel specializes in buying and building lower midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings and operational turnarounds. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005137/en/

