Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Celebrates Arbor Day by Funding Planting of more than 100,000 Mulberry Trees

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kraig Labs honors its commitment to eco-responsible Spider Silk production with significant expansion of tree planting

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( KBLB) (Company or Kraig Labs), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, honors Arbor Day by funding the planting of more than 100,000 mulberry trees. While playing a vital role in purifying our air and stabilizing the soil, these trees also serve as a valuable, sustainable resource for the production of the Companys proprietary spider silk technology.

The Company believes that in pledging to do what is right for the environment, it can strengthen its business and expand future opportunities. Kraig Labs' business model is built on the utilization of renewable and sustainable mulberry leaves for the production of recombinant spider silk. Under the care of Prodigy Textiles, the Companys Vietnamese subsidiary, these trees are already supporting production operations and will continue to play a significant role in the commercialization of Companys recombinant spider silk technologies.

Through thoughtful design of our production systems, with an eye towards energy efficiency, a reduction in inorganic materials, and a low carbon footprint, we created a system that is in line with long honored cultural traditions, where eco-responsibly is a valuable byproduct of doing what is best for our business and our shareholders, said Jon Rice, COO. I am proud of the work our team has done to contribute to the more than two million acres of mulberry trees planted globally, as part of our efforts to bring materials of unparalleled performance to the textile markets.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs, including recent mulberry tree pictures at one of its co-op tree farms, and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Companys future and expectations other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of managements current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that managements expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as believes, plans, expects, anticipates, foresees, estimated, hopes, if, develops, researching, research, pilot, potential, could or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Companys business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
[email protected]

