Verizon releases its first-ever Human Capital Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Verizon releases its first-ever Human Capital Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Verizon details how it retains, trains and builds a workforce ready for the future

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today released its first-ever Human Capital Report, outlining the companys commitment to attract the best talent, develop its employees to their full potential and inspire employees to build their careers at Verizon.

The report provides a blueprint for how Verizon keeps its more than 133,000 employees around the world engaged in an increasingly competitive labor market. It also focuses on how it is building on past successes to upskill its V Team to continue to lead in the age of 5G technology and beyond.

Building a more connected world requires the full support of our greatest assetour people, said Christy Pambianchi, Verizons Chief Human Resources Officer. Our first Human Capital Report shows the depth and breadth of our ongoing commitments to attract and develop the best talent that will help us deliver on our priorities and translate directly into growth.

While COVID-19 served as a catalyst for workplace transformation, it also paved the way for Verizons future of work strategy, called Work Forward, to rethink the intersection between technology, people and place by applying learnings and V Team feedback from last year. In addition to work location and spaces, this also includes the tools and resources required to elevate the companys productivity, collaboration and growth. Many of these changes will continue beyond the end of the pandemic.

Attracting the Best Talent

As the company sets out to build and power the future, it's important to attract and retain employees who see the impossible and make it inevitable. Verizons CEO and executive leadership team set the tone at the top to provide a strong focus on the strategic workforce plan, diversity and culture at the company. As of the latest term ending on December 31, 2020:

  • 50% of Verizon Board members were women or racially/ethnically diverse.
  • 50% of Verizons executive leadership team were women or racially/ethnically diverse.

At all levels, Verizon focuses on recruiting a diverse workforce through multiple channels, including robust strategies for campus and military hiring and nontraditional talent pipelines. In 2020, Verizon expanded its partnership with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and designed a new HBCU executive engagement program. The company also hired more than 400 veterans through various programs and partnerships, and created an apprentice program to reskill and prepare people from underserved communities who are unemployed, underemployed, or need to learn new skills for the jobs of the future.

Powering the Future with Transparency

To create the networks that move the world forward, the V Team has access to world-class resources to maximize their growth potential and remain competitive. Verizon supports their professional development through continuous skill-building that keeps pace with the dynamic changes occurring throughout the company and larger industry.

Verizon invested $203.6 million in curated learning and development opportunities in 2020 alone. The company offers extensive training across sales and customer service, as well as critical data and technical skills, including data science, 5G technology and artificial intelligence. Verizon plans to continue its robust program this year, including training and upskilling efforts for 100,000 employees to ensure team members are ready to keep pace with ever-changing demands of building the future.

The past twelve months have been a period in our companys and worlds history that well never forget, said Pambianchi. But the events in recent months have also taught us that open, honest communication is critical. Thats why we are releasing our Human Capital report and opening our doors on how we care and support our employees. While theres always work to be done and room to improve, were proud of the efforts we invested to drive greater equity, engagement and purpose throughout our workforce.

The complete Verizon 2020 Human Capital Report is available at https://www.verizon.com/about/our-company/human-capital-report-2020,

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media contact:
Rebecca Laming
[email protected]
(908) 227-7886

ti?nf=ODIyNjkwOCM0MTQ3ODEwIzIwMDg2NjQ=
2bb44c2f-572d-4c2a-9c37-0d3f8e6c2141
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)