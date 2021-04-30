Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the Company) ( NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the Bank), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $1.9MM, or $0.69 per basic common share.



President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: I am pleased to report the results for the first quarter of 2021, which was $1.9 million in net income. This is a significant increase over the first quarter of 2020, where we reported a loss of $1.4 million. The Bank weathered the pandemic and we emerged as a stronger organization. Key performance measures in the first quarter includes an increase in total deposits of 33%, a 280% increase in residential mortgage production, and a 128% increase in municipal loans. Overall, the Bank experienced loan growth of 21% from the prior year. Because of the uncertainty in the economy, we increased our allowance for loan losses by $2.25 million during 2020. Our credit quality continues to show improvement, which is a testament to many of the provisions of the CARES Act. We are in a good position to take advantage of opportunities, as the economy continues to improve. The results are an indication of the trust that our existing customers and new customers have in Northway Bank. None of this would have been possible without the hard work of all our employees.

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.2 billion, total loans, net, were $763 million, and total deposits were $952 million at March 31, 2021.

Total loans, net increased $133 million or 21% compared to March 31, 2020.



Residential real estate loan originations were $39 million in the first three months of the year which was 280% greater than the same period last year.



Loans to municipalities increased $45 million or 128% compared to March 31, 2020.



During the quarter, the Bank funded 318 Paycheck Protection Program loans with total balances of $26 million.



Total deposits increased 33% compared to March 31, 2020 driven by an increase in total non-maturity deposits of $249 million, or 41%.



The cost of interest bearing liabilities was .33% vs .62% at March 31, 2020.



The gain on marketable equity securities was $1.3 million compared to a loss of $3.6 million at March 31, 2020.



Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.35% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.52% at March 31, 2020.



Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2021 were 9.42% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 16.57% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.45% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.



The market price of our common stock, as of April 29, 2021, was $30.90.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Interest and Dividend Income $ 7,965 $ 8,090 Interest Expense 671 1,025 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,294 7,065 Provision for Loan Losses - - All Other Noninterest Income 1,313 1,144 Noninterest Expense 7,589 7,715 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,018 494 Gain on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - 1,142 Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 1,273 (3,568 ) Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense 2,291 (1,932 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 392 (540 ) Net Income $ 1,899 $ (1,392 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,899 $ (1,392 ) Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.69 $ (0.51 )





3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,182,047 $ 1,120,692 $ 897,271 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 162,361 167,812 68,998 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 191,526 172,117 143,700 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 23,965 17,901 11,910 Loans Held-for-Sale - 237 3,444 Loans, Net 763,428 722,354 630,128 Total Liabilities 1,086,244 1,024,577 807,006 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 752,921 673,502 521,030 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 107,566 116,255 90,466 Certificates of Deposit 91,870 96,476 104,871 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 86,952 103,523 50,972 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 95,803 96,115 90,265 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.76 % 2.96 % 3.37 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.01 3.34 3.84 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.33 0.51 0.62 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 34.82 $ 34.93 $ 32.80 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 30.94 31.07 29.01 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.42 % 9.67 % 11.13 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 12.45 13.05 13.07 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 15.31 16.08 16.32 Total Risk-Based Capital 16.57 17.34 17.51 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650

About Northway Financial, Inc.



Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.