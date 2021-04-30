Logo
Oyster Point Pharma to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for May 6, 2021, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. ( OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
To access the live call by phone, please dial (855) 548-1220 (US/Canada) or (602) 563-8619 (International). The conference ID number is 9384288. A telephone replay will be available for approximately 7 days following the live conference call. To access the telephone replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 9384288.

Webcast Details
The webcast will be made available on the companys website at www.oysterpointrx.com under the Events & Presentations section.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharmas lead product candidate, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not previously been established.

About Dry Eye Disease
Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million people in the United States and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a persons day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(212) 915-2564
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O Group
(213) 262-9390
[email protected]


