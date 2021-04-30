Logo
Boqii to Open Its First Offline Store in Shanghai on May 1

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced the Company will celebrate the opening of its first offline store on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Jing'an IMIX Park, one of the busiest shopping mall in Shanghai. Targeting at providing truly one-stop experience for pets and pet parents, such offline layout will provide Boqii users with a more complete service offering and comprehensive care for pet life.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Boqii Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6882-6051
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boqii-to-open-its-first-offline-store-in-shanghai-on-may-1-301281119.html

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited

