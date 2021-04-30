Logo
Viatris Inc. to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced the company will take part in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will answer questions about the company at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway. Formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-inc-to-participate-in-the-2021-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-301280901.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

