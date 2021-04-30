Boralex Announces Sale of Blendecques Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boralex Announces Sale of Blendecques Cogeneration Plant to Norpaper

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL and PARIS, April 30, 2021

MONTREAL and PARIS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) announced today the sale of the 12 MW Blendecques cogeneration plant, the last thermal energy asset in its French portfolio. The sale was concluded on Friday, April 30, 2021, to papermaker Norpaper, Boralex's long-time partner in Blendecques, in Northern France, and the sole beneficiary of the thermal power produced by the plant. This will go into effect on May 1.

Boralex, a 100% green operator in Europe

As the leader in the energy transition, Boralex's primary business is to produce renewable power. Selling this asset enables the Company to position itself as a 100% green operator in Europe. This decision is also consistent with Boralex's strategic plan for 2023.

"By its nature, this activity is no longer aligned with our renewable production sites. This sale will enable us to focus full time on our strategic assets," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager Boralex, Europe.

The plant will maintain its current operations

During the sale process, Norpaper informed Boralex that it wanted to maintain the plant's current operations. The papermaker therefore proposed to retain the seven jobs assigned to managing the cogeneration facility. All employees involved accepted this transfer and will be joining Norpaper's ranks as of May 1.

"We didn't want the sale to impact employees," said Nicolas Wolff. "The teams have my sincerest appreciation for their collaboration throughout this process. This is truly a milestone and I thank them for their commitment to Boralex over the years. The Blendecques cogeneration plant's sale is also a testament to its quality as an asset. I wish them all the best with our long-time partner, Norpaper."

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's first independent onshore wind power producer, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boralex-announces-sale-of-blendecques-cogeneration-plant-to-norpaper-301280939.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)