Global Fashion Retailer Selects Pivotree to Accelerate Its Unified Commerce Journey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 30, 2021

Standardizing Order Management processes between SAP Commerce and POS system will provide customers with a more frictionless experience

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced that one of North America's leading fashion and accessory retailers and a longstanding client has selected Pivotree to modernize its unified commerce platform and further evolve its Frictionless Commerce strategy.

Leveraging their deep knowledge of the retail industry, eCommerce strategy and cutting-edge online technologies, Pivotree will replace the retailer's legacy order management system with a next-generation solution based on Fluent Commerce. The goal is to seamlessly integrate the front end experience from both digital (SAP Commerce) and in-store (POS) with a unified back end processes enabling a better customer experience through inventory visibility across locations, ability to order and pick up in different locations or channels, splitting orders, and other features. This will give the retailer the flexibility it needs to easily adapt to fluctuations in inventory and other changes in the marketplace. The new unified commerce foundation will also provide customers with a single, optimized ordering experience across in-store and online channels, reducing transaction friction and driving sales.

The retailer will also reap the benefits that come with greater platform efficiency. By eliminating its aging order management technology, the company will enjoy decreased support costs, reduce the time it takes for its development team to launch customer-facing innovations, and bring it another step closer to offering a true omnichannel experience.

Given the long and trusted partnership, the client knew Pivotree had the understanding of its business and the strategic vision needed to help it complete this important part of its frictionless commerce journey, which requires a holistic view of both the customer journey and the ever-changing technology landscape in order to build business agility into every step of the process.

More information on how Pivotree can help retailers deliver seamless e-commerce experiences can be found at https://pivotree.com/services/by-industry/retail/. To learn more about Pivotree's strategy for frictionless thinking, click here.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fashion-retailer-selects-pivotree-to-accelerate-its-unified-commerce-journey-301280829.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

