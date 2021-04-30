HealthInvest Partners AB Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

- New Purchases: UTHR, VRTX, CVS,
- Added Positions: IRWD, SUPN, BDSI, ARAY, CHRS,
- Reduced Positions: CI, ABC, CAH, MCK, BMY, ABBV, UHS,
- Sold Out: VTRS, COLL, TEVA, ATRS, CPRX,
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 1,450,000 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.65%
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) - 534,000 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
- Accuray Inc (ARAY) - 1,975,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70%
- Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS) - 660,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI) - 2,000,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98%
HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.79 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.61. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)
HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI)
HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38.Sold Out: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)
HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.72.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Sold Out: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)
HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $4.34.Sold Out: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)
HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.34 and $4.69, with an estimated average price of $3.96.Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)
HealthInvest Partners AB reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 44.68%. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.35. The stock is now traded at around $250.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. HealthInvest Partners AB still held 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
