HealthInvest Partners AB Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company HealthInvest Partners AB (Current Portfolio) buys United Therapeutics Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Antares Pharma Inc, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthInvest Partners AB. As of 2021Q1, HealthInvest Partners AB owns 15 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HealthInvest Partners AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthinvest+partners+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HealthInvest Partners AB
  1. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 1,450,000 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.65%
  2. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) - 534,000 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
  3. Accuray Inc (ARAY) - 1,975,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70%
  4. Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS) - 660,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  5. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI) - 2,000,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98%
New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.79 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.61. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Sold Out: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.72.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Sold Out: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $4.34.

Sold Out: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.34 and $4.69, with an estimated average price of $3.96.

Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)

HealthInvest Partners AB reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 44.68%. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.35. The stock is now traded at around $250.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. HealthInvest Partners AB still held 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider