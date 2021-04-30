Logo
Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys Merck Inc, FedEx Corp, Rogers Communications Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Value Partner Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, FedEx Corp, Rogers Communications Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Altria Group Inc, sells Intel Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, Cisco Systems Inc, Magna International Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Partner Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Value Partner Investments Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Partner Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+partner+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Value Partner Investments Inc.
  1. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,078,825 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.19%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,022,042 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05%
  3. Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 1,299,803 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 697,805 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  5. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 698,949 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.14%
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.84. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $478. The stock is now traded at around $464.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 720,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.64. The stock is now traded at around $296.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 191,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,230,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69. The stock is now traded at around $251.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 217,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 78.83%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $388.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 93.34%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.09.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $263.71 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $310.34.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Value Partner Investments Inc.. Also check out:

1. Value Partner Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Value Partner Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Value Partner Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Value Partner Investments Inc. keeps buying
