Monte Financial Group, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, VF Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monte Financial Group, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, VF Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Monte Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Travelers Inc, Merck Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, VF Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monte Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Monte Financial Group, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monte Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monte+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monte Financial Group, LLC
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 109,919 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 89,582 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 77,543 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 95,830 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 132,282 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.23. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 19,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.3. The stock is now traded at around $188.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.38. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Monte Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Monte Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Monte Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monte Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monte Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider