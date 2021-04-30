Monte Financial Group, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, VF Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: MDT, ETN, ADP, MAS, PG,

Investment company Monte Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Travelers Inc, Merck Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, VF Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monte Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Monte Financial Group, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 109,919 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 89,582 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 77,543 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 95,830 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 132,282 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.23. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 19,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.3. The stock is now traded at around $188.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.38. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.

Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4.