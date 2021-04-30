Monte Financial Group, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, VF Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: MDT, ETN, ADP, MAS, PG,
- Added Positions: TRV, MRK, TXN, PFE, IBM, VZ, SO, CSCO, MMM, CB, HIG, RTX, INTC, ABT, EMR, IP, PH, WFC, CVS, FB, FISV, CTAS, SWK,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, MSFT, HON, DIS, NUE, TJX, WHR, AAPL, SCHW, KO, FDX, NVDA, GIS, CVX, AXP, USB, AVY, T, TFC, SAP, JPM, HD, PPG, UNH, D,
- Sold Out: UPS, VFC, GILD,
For the details of Monte Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monte+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Monte Financial Group, LLC
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 109,919 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 89,582 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 77,543 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 95,830 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 132,282 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.23. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 19,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.3. The stock is now traded at around $188.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.38. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Monte Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Monte Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Monte Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Monte Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monte Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monte Financial Group, LLC keeps buying