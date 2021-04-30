Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, 3M Co, Sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: EQIX, ABBV, SUI, CAT, COP, DLR, IRM, PLTR, AMAT, BMY, LOW, PAYX, PHM, IHF, SUB, VIS,

Investment company Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, 3M Co, AbbVie Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, HCA Healthcare Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $643 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristlecone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,717 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,222 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,383 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 763,822 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,884 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $706.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $227.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 109.43%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $128.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.85.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.