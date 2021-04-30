Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, 3M Co, Sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EQIX, ABBV, SUI, CAT, COP, DLR, IRM, PLTR, AMAT, BMY, LOW, PAYX, PHM, IHF, SUB, VIS,
- Added Positions: SPDW, QQQ, IJH, IJR, VWO, MMM, SYY, SCHF, TTEK, SPLK, IWM, BIPC, DLN, VTEB, UNP, VLO, PG, TYL, XLK, VO, DLS, LAND, TSLA, SFM, VEEV, DOCU, SCHM, IEMG, SPEM, BA, CVX, CTAS, VTV, XOM, OKTA, SCHE, ADBE, AVB, NNN, CMF, ECL, EXPD, HD, SE, TRV, IIPR, BABA, HON, LRCX, VEA, NOW, MPW, NBIX, PNC, SPYX, VRTX, CRM, RTX, SPYG, SLYG, EPAM, FVRR, ZM, ZS, WFC, USB, SWKS, BKNG, MMP, LEN, ICE, CCI, ABMD, CB,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, JPST, AAPL, MSFT, IVV, UBER, AGG, SCHX, MDT, JNJ, NVS, FB, V, SPY, SHY, VUG, SO, GOOGL, COST, T, VYM, IYR, IWR, GLD, CVS, PYPL, TXN, VB, EA, NKE, CSCO, KMB, SDY, SCHA, QUAL, MDY, HUM, LLY, VGT, BDX, IWB, CSX, NOC, VEU, KO, SHOP, ZTS, KLAC, DHR, WY, UNH, UPS, PFE, SPYV, XLE, SCHG, IWF, DVY, TMO, TJX, SYK, NVDA, LMT, AMT, MO,
- Sold Out: GIS, HCA, ROK, WMT,
For the details of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristlecone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,717 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,222 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,383 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 763,822 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,884 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $706.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $227.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 109.43%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $128.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.85.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bristlecone Advisors, LLC keeps buying