Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, 3M Co, Sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, 3M Co, Sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bristlecone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, 3M Co, AbbVie Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, HCA Healthcare Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $643 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristlecone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,717 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,222 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,383 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 763,822 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,884 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $706.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $227.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 109.43%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $128.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.85.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bristlecone Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider