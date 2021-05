Wealthcare Capital Management Llc Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

New Purchases: GUNR, XT, EFV, VONV, T, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, UNH, DIS, PM, FB, EEM, EWX, IWN, MDY, NYF, SCHV, TIP, VOE, VV, ADBE, MO, AEP, ADM, BAC, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, D, EMR, GS, IBM, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, MAR, MCD, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, PG, SHW, TXN, TMO, RTX, VZ, WM, MA, VMW, V, TSLA, GOOG, PYPL, ESGD, IEMG, IJR, IWF, IWO, MTUM, PBW, QQQ, SPEM, SPY, TFI, VB, VBR, VYM, XLV, MMM, AIR, CB, PLD, ABT, ACN, ATVI, RAMP, AMD, AFL, A, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AMED, AEE, ECOL, AXP, AIG, AMNB, AMS, AMT, ABC, AME, AMGN, APH, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, AUMN, AINV, AMAT, ATR, ARCC, ARKR, ARTNA, AJG, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVY, AVT, TFC, BK, BAX, BZH, BDX, BBBY, BHE, BHLB, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BA, SAM, BPFH, BSX, BMY, BRKL, BBW, VIAC, GIB, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, HLX, CPE, CPT, COF, KMX, CAH, CRI, CVCO, CE, CX, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CAKE, LNG, CME, PLCE, CHH, CI, XEC, CTAS, CSCO, C, CZNC, CSGP, KO, CDE, CTSH, CL, DXC, COP, CNO, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, CLB, GLW, COST, CCI, CMI, DHI, DSPG, DTE, DHR, DE, DLX, DENN, DXCM, DEO, DHIL, DISCA, DLB, DD, DUK, DRE, DX, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, ESBK, EME, ENB, NPO, ESGR, ETR, EPR, EQIX, ELS, ESP, EL, ETH, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FFG, NEE, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FCF, FR, FE, FISV, FBC, FLO, FLR, FFIC, F, FCX, GBL, GME, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GPN, GHM, GFED, HRB, HAL, LHX, HIG, WELL, HL, HEI, HP, HNNA, HSIC, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HON, HMN, HST, HOV, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, IDXX, IKNX, ITW, ILMN, TT, IO, INTC, IDCC, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, CSR, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KAMN, KRNY, KMT, KIM, KOPN, KR, LXU, LTC, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LSTR, LEN, JEF, LNC, LFUS, LYV, LMT, LPX, LOW, MTB, MFNC, TELL, TGTX, MTEX, MAN, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MCY, MTH, MLAB, MET, MTD, MSTR, MCHP, MU, MCRI, MPWR, MCO, MOG.A, MS, MSI, MUR, VTRS, MYGN, NRG, NKSH, NFG, NGG, NHC, NP, NJR, NEM, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NWBI, NVAX, NUS, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, ASGN, OLP, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PKG, SAVA, PKBK, PH, PDCO, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PXD, PLXS, PLUG, PCH, BKNG, PFG, PRA, PGR, PROV, PRU, PMD, PEG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, DGX, RLI, O, RWT, RBC, REGN, RMD, QUMU, RAD, RHI, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, RGLD, RUTH, SAIA, STM, SIVB, SAFT, CRM, BFS, SLB, XPO, SRE, SPG, SON, SO, LUV, SM, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SUI, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTMI, SKT, TGT, AXON, TDY, TFX, TOL, TR, GL, TM, TRMB, TSN, UAL, UGI, USB, USAK, ULBI, UMPQ, AUB, UNB, UNP, UPS, UG, UVV, UFPI, ULH, UNM, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VICR, VMC, WRB, WVFC, WAB, WMT, WBA, WRE, WASH, ANTM, WFC, WERN, WSBC, WCC, WST, EVRG, WHG, WY, WVVI, WMB, WEC, WEX, XEL, XLNX, YORW, YUM, SPB, ZBH, SENEA, GEF.B, DGICA, CMG, FGBI, MSVB, OPRX, TCFC, TDG, XPL, IDT, NSL, GCV, HYT, WU, EIG, PRTS, TMUS, DAL, JAZZ, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, G, MASI, AWK, CVI, PZN, MSCI, EBSB, EPSN, HFBL, APPS, CELH, OPBK, WD5A, AGNC, MLVF, CPIX, WKHS, AVGO, OPNT, VRSK, ARI, DG, KAR, EFC, CHTR, TRNO, PDM, ST, SSNC, GNMK, LYB, NXPI, PACB, GM, HHC, TRGP, FRC, FLT, EXPI, BKU, KMI, HCA, AL, RYI, MPC, FBHS, VAC, APTV, EPAM, ENPH, PSX, NOW, PANW, PNR, BERY, PLAY, FANG, WDAY, ABBV, TPH, ZTS, XONE, TMHC, HMTV, NCBS, IQV, AHH, ONTX, PINC, RNG, TWTR, LGIH, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ALLY, LADR, BRG, SELF, VRTV, SPKE, CTLT, OSG, CFG, CDK, BSIG, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, FNWB, XHR, ETSY, PRTY, CABO, TRU, TDOC, KHC, MCFT, PRPL, MSGS, CSWI, SQ, AC, BATRK, 2TX, FTV, FHB, ATOM, FLGT, YUMC, GDP, HVBC, JELD, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, ALTM, USWS, SOI, GPMT, ESQ, ALRN, BY, BKR, TRTX, ROKU, VICI, ACMR, ADIL, NINE, BWB, DOCU, BNGO, KLXE, BSVN, CBMB, TWST, MRNA, CVET, IMAC, DOW, PINS, ZM, UBER, CRWD, NET, PTON, CARR, DKNG, VNT, RIDE, BL1A, BAB, BIL, BLOK, DES, DON, DTH, DVY, ESGE, FDIS, FTEC, IJS, IWB, IWD, IWS, IYF, JNK, PEY, PFF, PSCT, SCHH, SLV, SPAB, SPLV, VTV, VUG, VXUS, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLU,

IEF, AGG, MUB, VNQ, IAU, SPLG, VWO, MGV, MNA, TLT, SHY, AAPL, MINT, IJJ, DBEF, BKLN, QLTA, SCHM, SCZ, VEA, MSFT, Reduced Positions: VTI, VEU, IEI, TLH, ITOT, IVV, SPTM, IXUS, DSI, IJH, SPTL, SPSM, SCHX, IVW, VCIT, SCHA, IWM, AMZN, IJK, HYD, GOVT, EFA, XOM,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Wealthcare Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthcare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wealthcare Capital Management Llc owns 757 stocks with a total value of $995 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,080,236 shares, 43.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,970,270 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,031,566 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,416,313 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 337,831 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.