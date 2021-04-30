Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: EFV, IUSB, IYE, RDVY, VUG, EPD, SQ, IYY, DVY, AXP, XOM, UNP, ABT, HON, TDOC, F,

Added Positions: IVV, IJR, GOVT, PGR, PG, FTEC, JNJ, WMT, AAPL, PFE, BRK.B, BLK, PYPL, CCI, SBUX, VZ, MA, CRM, JPM, AMZN, UNH, TMO, PINS, MSFT, BAC, PEP, CVX, GOOGL, DIS, COST, V, HYG, IWM, CMCSA, HD, FB, NKE, MDLZ, MRK, MDT, MCD, NVDA, AMT, SHW, AMGN, CTAS, LULU, DLR, ROKU, CRWD, VMW, GOOG,

Reduced Positions: ESGE, SHYG, IEFA, USMV, MBB, IGIB, ESGU, EFG, IHI, MBCN, EMB, DGRO, IGSB, IGLB, PFF, T, MUB, JPST, MINT, BSCM, CVS, CSCO,

Sold Out: FUTY, IEF, NLY,

Investment company Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,901 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.01% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 264,069 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 586,832 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 215,167 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 257,891 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 257,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 227,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 160,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 56,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 84,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 88,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 586,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 67.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $90.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.