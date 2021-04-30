Logo
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lineweaver+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,901 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.01%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 264,069 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 586,832 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.56%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 215,167 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 257,891 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 257,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 227,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 160,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 56,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 84,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 88,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 586,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 67.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $90.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

