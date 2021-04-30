Claybrook Capital, LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ProShares Ultra Technology, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: MO, XLY, KMI, T, XFLT, HTGC, TSLX, IRM, GBDC, NRZ, BFY, RC, MPLX, SLRC, OCSL, BRMK, JPM,

MO, XLY, KMI, T, XFLT, HTGC, TSLX, IRM, GBDC, NRZ, BFY, RC, MPLX, SLRC, OCSL, BRMK, JPM, Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, GSBD, AMZN, MYN, MHN, NEA, MVF, NVG, TPVG, STWD, MRK, PFF, ACRE, IGD, EARN, JPC, BA, KYN, CRM, BXMT, NKX, FSK,

SPY, QQQ, GSBD, AMZN, MYN, MHN, NEA, MVF, NVG, TPVG, STWD, MRK, PFF, ACRE, IGD, EARN, JPC, BA, KYN, CRM, BXMT, NKX, FSK, Reduced Positions: VT, VIAC, SFIX, XLE, COP, VO, SH, BDX,

VT, VIAC, SFIX, XLE, COP, VO, SH, BDX, Sold Out: ARKK, ROM, SLV, NCV,

Investment company Claybrook Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kinder Morgan Inc, AT&T Inc, XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ProShares Ultra Technology, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Silver Trust, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claybrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Claybrook Capital, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claybrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claybrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,026 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 792,367 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) - 468,529 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,966 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,564 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 37,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology. The sale prices were between $66.5 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $75.28.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.