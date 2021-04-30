Logo
Claybrook Capital, LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ProShares Ultra Technology, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Claybrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kinder Morgan Inc, AT&T Inc, XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ProShares Ultra Technology, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Silver Trust, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claybrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Claybrook Capital, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claybrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claybrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Claybrook Capital, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,026 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  2. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 792,367 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) - 468,529 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,966 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,564 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 37,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology. The sale prices were between $66.5 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $75.28.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Claybrook Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Claybrook Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Claybrook Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Claybrook Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Claybrook Capital, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider