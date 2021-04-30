Oakwood Capital Management Llc Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

- New Purchases: TXN, RTX,
- Added Positions: SBUX, ADI, HON, SGOL, MA, KO, CVS, CVX, CMCSA, T, APD, BMY, UNP, UNH, FTV,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, IVV, JPM, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, IEMG, SPY, CSCO, MRK, DIS, EFAV, TFC, V, DHR, DLR, EEMV, IVW, VOO,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, AEP, IEFA, SPDW, ITOT, GLD, TIP, ISTB, CRM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,403 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,745 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,755 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,916 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 89,007 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
Oakwood Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.9. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 52,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 52.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.82. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.47.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
