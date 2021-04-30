Logo
Oakwood Capital Management Llc Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oakwood Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Starbucks Corp, Analog Devices Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwood Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Oakwood Capital Management Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAKWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwood+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAKWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,403 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,745 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,755 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,916 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 89,007 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.9. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 52,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 52.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.82. The stock is now traded at around $158.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.47.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



