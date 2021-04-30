Exeter Financial, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hormel Foods Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc

New Purchases: HRL, TXN, MDY,

Investment company Exeter Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hormel Foods Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exeter Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Exeter Financial, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 483,094 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,336 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,061 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Intel Corp (INTC) - 95,241 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Target Corp (TGT) - 28,813 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.25. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $386.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Exeter Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.48.