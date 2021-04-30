Logo
Exeter Financial, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hormel Foods Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Exeter Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hormel Foods Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exeter Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Exeter Financial, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exeter Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exeter+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Exeter Financial, LLC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 483,094 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,336 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,061 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 95,241 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 28,813 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.25. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $386.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Exeter Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Exeter Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Exeter Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Exeter Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Exeter Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Exeter Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Exeter Financial, LLC keeps buying
