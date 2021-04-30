Arnhold LLC Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, II-VI Inc, Merck Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Teradata Corp, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: LITE, IIVI, SLM, RCI, HOL, SVACU, WPG,

LITE, IIVI, SLM, RCI, HOL, SVACU, WPG, Added Positions: GLD, MRK, PFE, IBM, VZ, WRK, AXTA, DXC, AVGO, UNH, ALXN, GF, SQ, TSLA, REAL, VTRS,

GLD, MRK, PFE, IBM, VZ, WRK, AXTA, DXC, AVGO, UNH, ALXN, GF, SQ, TSLA, REAL, VTRS, Reduced Positions: HPQ, HBI, JEF, WHR, MHK, LEA, ABBV, PHYS, AWF, GBDC, KLIC, OCSL, MLM, INVE, PCH, INTC, L, ATR, WMT, NVS,

HPQ, HBI, JEF, WHR, MHK, LEA, ABBV, PHYS, AWF, GBDC, KLIC, OCSL, MLM, INVE, PCH, INTC, L, ATR, WMT, NVS, Sold Out: VIAC, TDC, DISCA, DISCK, ADNT, CMI, GPRO, MYN, PWR, LEN, ANGO, PHM, UNP, FCRD, CTO, W02A,

Investment company Arnhold LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, II-VI Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Teradata Corp, Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, HP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arnhold LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arnhold LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arnhold+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 729,878 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,614,509 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 220,348 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 1,192,556 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.09% AT&T Inc (T) - 745,994 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $92.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 129,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 146,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 324,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 806.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 145,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 106.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 504,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 166,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 223,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in WestRock Co by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.57. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 307,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 510,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.33.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.09 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.38.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19.