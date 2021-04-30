3 High Earnings Return Stocks

Picking stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of the 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds yields a higher likelihood to unearth high-return investments, in my opinion. These investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are granting a monthly spot rate of 3.51% as of the writing of this article, the three stocks listed below may attract investors, as their earnings returns are giving back more than 7.02% at price-earnings ratios of less than 14.25.

TC Energy Corp

Shares of TC Energy Corp ( TRP, Financial) were trading at $49.64 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $48.43 billion.

The Calgary, Canada-based natural and liquified natural gas and oil midstream operator with activities in North America and Mexico grants an earnings return of 7.75% and has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91.

The share price has climbed 9.87% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $38.80 to $49.95.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $54.28 per share for this stock.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA ( ITUB, Financial) were trading at a price of $5.06 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $49.40 billion.

The Brazilian regional bank grants an earnings return of 7.88% and a price-earnings ratio of 12.69.

The stock has risen 25% over the past year, for a 52-week range of $3.48 to $6.37.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $6.33 per share for this stock.

Discover Financial Services

Shares of Discover Financial Services ( DFS, Financial) were trading at $114.37 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $35.04 billion.

The Riverwoods, Illinois-based provider of credit services in the U.S. grants an earnings return of 7.76% and has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89.

The stock has gained 176.46% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $35.05 to $114.69.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of $116.33 per share for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

