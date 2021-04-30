Logo
3 High Earnings Return Stocks

They are more than doubling the monthly spot rate on 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds

Apr 30, 2021
Picking stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of the 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds yields a higher likelihood to unearth high-return investments, in my opinion. These investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are granting a monthly spot rate of 3.51% as of the writing of this article, the three stocks listed below may attract investors, as their earnings returns are giving back more than 7.02% at price-earnings ratios of less than 14.25.

TC Energy Corp

Shares of TC Energy Corp (

TRP, Financial) were trading at $49.64 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $48.43 billion.

The Calgary, Canada-based natural and liquified natural gas and oil midstream operator with activities in North America and Mexico grants an earnings return of 7.75% and has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91.

The share price has climbed 9.87% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $38.80 to $49.95.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $54.28 per share for this stock.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (

ITUB, Financial) were trading at a price of $5.06 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $49.40 billion.

The Brazilian regional bank grants an earnings return of 7.88% and a price-earnings ratio of 12.69.

The stock has risen 25% over the past year, for a 52-week range of $3.48 to $6.37.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $6.33 per share for this stock.

Discover Financial Services

Shares of Discover Financial Services (

DFS, Financial) were trading at $114.37 per unit at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $35.04 billion.

The Riverwoods, Illinois-based provider of credit services in the U.S. grants an earnings return of 7.76% and has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89.

The stock has gained 176.46% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $35.05 to $114.69.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of $116.33 per share for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso